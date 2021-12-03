City announces search for firm to perform interim city manager duties

The city of Charlottesville is looking to hire a firm to perform the duties of interim city manager, according to a Request for Proposals, or RFP, posted by the city Friday afternoon. This firm would be tasked with tackling the city’s urgent needs, including developing the fiscal year 2023 budget.

On Tuesday, City Council announced Marc Woolley, who was appointed as Interim City Manager last month and was slated to start Wednesday, had withdrawn from the position. He was to have started his job the next day.

Councilor Heather Hill said Tuesday that City Council was discussing contracting a firm to perform interim city manager duties until a permanent city manager is hired.

The RFP states the city is looking to enter into a contract with a firm for a six-month term with a one-renewal term option.