City announces search for firm to perform interim city manager duties

The city of Charlottesville is looking to hire a firm to perform the duties of interim city manager, according to a Request for Proposals, or RFP, posted by the city Friday afternoon. This firm would be tasked with tackling the city’s urgent needs, including developing the fiscal year 2023 budget.
On Tuesday, City Council announced Marc Woolley, who was appointed as Interim City Manager last month and was slated to start Wednesday, had withdrawn from the position. He was to have started his job the next day.
Councilor Heather Hill said Tuesday that City Council was discussing contracting a firm to perform interim city manager duties until a permanent city manager is hired.
The RFP states the city is looking to enter into a contract with a firm for a six-month term with a one-renewal term option.
“The City organization has been under extreme stress in recent years, with instability in multiple key leadership positions,” the RFP says. “Between the date of this RFP and April 2022 the new City Council (who will be seated January 1, 2022) will need to establish a strategic plan for the government and capital improvement and general fund budgets for Fiscal Year 2023. City Council’s desire is to be in a position to commence a robust, community-engaged process to recruit an individual to serve as the next City Manager, during the second quarter of 2022.”
The RFP also says the firm will be responsible for working with the City Council to develop an updated job description for a city manager, along with a prioritized work plan for a permanent city manager, tied to a written plan of goals and priorities approved by City Council for calendar years 2022 and 2023.
According to the RFP, these and other tasks identified as “urgent needs” by the city must be performed by an individual employed by the firm that has a master’s degree in public administration or a related field and at least 10 years of professional experience as a city manager in an urban locality, or an equivalent combination of education and experience. This individual will be approved by the City Council. The individual must be supported by members of the firm who have expertise in municipal governance.
The successful offeror will demonstrate experience providing similar services under contract to other municipalities who were in crisis or who have required outside support during periods of vacancy in key leadership positions.
Members of City Council have said the city plans to start the permanent city manager search in April 2022.