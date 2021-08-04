City announces new director of Neighborhood Development Services

James Freas will be Charlottesville’s new director of Neighborhood Development Services, City Manager Chip Boyles announced Wednesday.

Freas, 43, most recently served as director of the Department of Community & Economic Development in the town of Natick, Massachusetts. Before that, he served as chief planner for long-range planning and acting director and later deputy director of the Department of Planning and Development for the city of Newton, Massachusetts.

"[Freas] has over 15 years of experience in city planning in Massachusetts and Virginia, where he has built teams to lead collaborative planning and implementation work,” Boyles said in a press release. “I am particularly pleased that [Freas] has worked directly with municipal leadership and community members in Massachusetts to advance issues of racial equity in zoning and planning. That experience will be very important in Charlottesville.”

Freas holds a bachelor's in psychology from the University of Virginia, a master's of community planning from the University of Rhode Island and a master's of studies in environmental law from the Vermont Law School.