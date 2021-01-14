Chip Boyles selected as Charlottesville city manager

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Chip Boyles, executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, has been selected as Charlottesville’s city manager.
The City Council is holding a press conference to announce the appointment Thursday afternoon. The resolution making the appointment official was posted online prior to the meeting.
According to the resolution, the offer was extended on Tuesday and accepted on Wednesday.
The announcement came after the council spent roughly 20 hours in closed session over the past week to address management in disarray, in-fighting among council and suspension of the search for a permanent city manager.
A consultant with Ralph Andersen & Associates, which was hired to find a successor to former City Manager Tarron Richardson, determined Charlottesville’s government lacked the stability to effectively recruit for its top appointed role. City Attorney John Blair has been interim city manager since October.
Charlottesville is entering its fourth year of leadership instability since the Unite the Right rally.
Since the deadly rally, leadership has nearly entirely turned over, with virtually all high-ranking officials who were in office on Aug. 12, 2017, no longer with the city.
During Richardson’s tenure, several officials left the city and at least a half-dozen high-level positions remain vacant.
Boyles has led the planning district commission, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Flivanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties, since 2014. He previously worked as a city and town manager in Maryland and South Carolina.
Boyles received master's degree in public administration from Clemson University and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of South Carolina.