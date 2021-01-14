Chip Boyles selected as Charlottesville city manager

Charlottesville is entering its fourth year of leadership instability since the Unite the Right rally.

Since the deadly rally, leadership has nearly entirely turned over, with virtually all high-ranking officials who were in office on Aug. 12, 2017, no longer with the city.

During Richardson’s tenure, several officials left the city and at least a half-dozen high-level positions remain vacant.

Boyles has led the planning district commission, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Flivanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties, since 2014. He previously worked as a city and town manager in Maryland and South Carolina.

Boyles received master's degree in public administration from Clemson University and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of South Carolina.

