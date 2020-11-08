Charlottesville's public housing agency seeks input on annual plan

HUD has given CRHA the status of a “troubled” agency, a title for housing authorities underperforming in several metrics.

One of the priorities for the upcoming year is to assess existing public housing stock and determine which properties need redevelopment and which need modernization.

Redevelopment doesn’t work for all properties, Sales said. For example, Crescent Halls is being modernized because it already has many units and not enough land to start over.

CRHA is hiring a firm to complete the review. The firm will create work forms for all units, and maintenance staff will go through and tackle all issues while officials consider modernization or redevelopment.

Sales said the assessment is part of a sustainability plan that will provide the framework for ensuring proper revenue streams to keep properties affordable.

“We really need to be looking at 15 to 20 years from now,” he said.

Another goal of the plan is to study how some housing-choice vouchers, which allow renters to pick where they live, can be converted to project-based vouchers, which would apply directly to public housing sites.