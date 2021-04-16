Charlottesville's percentage of business-generated tax revenue highest in the region

The city of Charlottesville had the highest percentage of business-generated tax revenue in the region during fiscal year 2020, according to a recent report from the Free Enterprise Forum.

The newest iteration of The Revenue Report from the local pro-business advocacy organization weighs commercial property tax revenue combined with other taxes generated or collected by businesses against revenue from residential real estate taxes, personal property taxes and other non-business taxes and fees.

According to the report, Charlottesville’s percentage of business-generated tax revenue is 35.7%, while Albemarle County’s is 27% and Nelson County’s is 20%.

“There are some that say that the goal of a locality is to achieve 30% of local revenue from commercial, and most of the time when people are talking about that, they're talking about the property tax revenue,” Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson said. “By that measure, we have one locality that's achieving that, in some respects, and the others are not quite there.”