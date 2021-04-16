Charlottesville's percentage of business-generated tax revenue highest in the region

The city of Charlottesville had the highest percentage of business-generated tax revenue in the region during fiscal year 2020, according to a recent report from the Free Enterprise Forum.
The newest iteration of The Revenue Report from the local pro-business advocacy organization weighs commercial property tax revenue combined with other taxes generated or collected by businesses against revenue from residential real estate taxes, personal property taxes and other non-business taxes and fees.
According to the report, Charlottesville’s percentage of business-generated tax revenue is 35.7%, while Albemarle County’s is 27% and Nelson County’s is 20%.
“There are some that say that the goal of a locality is to achieve 30% of local revenue from commercial, and most of the time when people are talking about that, they're talking about the property tax revenue,” Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson said. “By that measure, we have one locality that's achieving that, in some respects, and the others are not quite there.”
The data used to develop the report comes from Virginia’s Auditor of Public Accounts Comparative Report on Local Government Revenue and Expenditures, which is based on data submitted by localities. Williamson also spoke with finance and budget staff from the local governments to help determine estimates for tax revenue streams published by calendar year rather than fiscal year, he said.
Of Charlottesville’s $183,068,452 in local revenue, the report estimates that $65,271,858, or 35.7%, is paid or collected by business operations.
In FY20, taxes on real estate and other property constituted 47% of revenue, according to the report. Approximately 71% of local real estate tax was residential, including apartments, and 29% was commercial and industrial.
Williamson estimates that 90% of the “non-property” taxes, which totaled $44,629,842 in Charlottesville, are paid or collected by business operations.
Non-property tax revenue includes food and beverage taxes, local sales and use taxes and business license fees, among others.
In the report, Williamson notes that 8.66% of Charlottesville’s local revenue is from its revenue-sharing agreement with Albemarle, which was approved in 1982 in a deal to prevent the city from annexing more county land. The deal requires the county to share some of the revenue generated by its land with the city.
“One could argue Charlottesville’s business percentage could be higher if we ignored revenue-sharing … but we wanted to be as clean as possible, so we didn't make that exception,” he said.
The report estimates that of Albemarle’s $289.4 million in local revenue, about $78.3 million, or 27%, of local tax revenue is paid or collected by business operations.
Local property tax revenue in Albemarle represented 71% of total local revenue. Of that, commercial and industrial uses represented 14% of the property taxes paid, and residential, including apartments, represented 86%.
Williamson again estimated that 90% of the “non-property” taxes, which totaled $54,682,066 in Albemarle, are paid or collected by business operations.
Fluvanna County had the lowest business tax impact, at 7.3%, while Louisa County’s was 13% and Greene County’s was 19.7%.
Fiscal year 2020 started on July 1, 2019, and ended in June 2020, so it only captured the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Williamson said because of collection dates for many business-related taxes, they’re considered lagging economic indicators.
“As lagging indicators, they are not well represented in this report,” he said. “In addition, any foreclosures or anything else that occurred to property would not be represented in this report, because there just wasn't enough time for that to occur before the close of the fiscal year.”