Charlottesville's newly announced interim city manager responds to allegations about his track record

“It was clear that the board and I did not see eye to eye and it was untenable. So I resigned,” Woolley said.

“I stand by my work. I stand by all that I've done. And I'm ready to defend it. And I will defend it and have defended it in the past. But as far as anecdotes … that have not seen the light of day in a courtroom where I've been disposed of, there's nothing to say about them,” he said.

Councilor Lloyd Snook also gave Woolley the opportunity to address multiple lawsuits that had come against him while he was employed at the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

“I was one of several defendants named including the organization itself … there were four cases, three of which involved lawyers that were disgruntled. One was taking corporate documents, another was living outside the city. And then another one's representing both the housing authority and a wayward police officer,” Woolley said.

“In most cases it’s very difficult, near impossible for one attorney to represent both sides. And so I just ran into some issues there, but because of it, I was named in the suit. And it was disposed of … and the attorney in question was reprimanded by a federal judge from the bench,” he said.