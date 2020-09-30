Charlottesville to seek proposals to remove Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue

The project is divided into four sections. The first is from Ridge Street to Sixth Street Northwest at a total cost of $16.7 million, including $9.8 million in construction.

Phase two is from Sixth Street Northwest to 8th Street Northwest with an $11.1 million price tag, including $7.3 million in construction.

Phase three is from Eighth Street Northwest to Roosevelt Brown Avenue. It will cost $10.4 million, of which $7.3 is for construction.

The final phase is between Roosevelt Brown and Jefferson Park avenues. It would cost $9 million with $5.8 million of construction.

Moving public and private utilities underground and acquiring right of way would occur from 2021 to 2024. Construction would occur in 2024. Design is starting later this year and will run through the end of 2022.

The project will come with ongoing higher maintenance costs. A 2017 public works study estimated it costs about $57,000 a year to maintain the stretch of West Main. The new design would cost $200,000 a year.

The Parks and Recreation Department would be in charge of trash removal, sweeping and cleaning the area. The additional work would require 3.5 new employees and extra equipment at a cost of $398,510 in the first year.