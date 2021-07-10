Charlottesville to remove Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue Saturday afternoon

The City Council discussed the potential for the statue to be relocated to the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center in Albemarle County.

Alexandria Searls, director of the center, said the center had worked with Shoshone people who were interested in creating recontextualized art to accompany the statues.

“We need to ensure that the recontextualization is driven by and fully includes indigenous residents in the indigenous community,” Councilor Michael Payne said. “That's really the only question mark to me.”

Councilors did not make a final decision about whether to give the statue to the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center.

Rose Ann Abrahamson, a descendant of Sacagawea and a Shoshone-Bannock woman, weighed in on the decision during the meeting.

“I feel that it should just be melted down,” Abrahamson said. “That's my opinion. I feel that it's entirely offensive and it should be obliterated. But if it can be utilized to give a message to give a greater message to educate the public, that would be an opportunity. So I'm very pleased with what is taking place, and it's been a long road.”

Abrahamson said she hopes the contextualization will focus on Native American women, specifically those who have gone missing.