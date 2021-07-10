Charlottesville to remove Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue Saturday afternoon

Charlottesville's City Council voted unanimously to remove the statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Shoshone interpreter Sacagawea during a special meeting at noon Saturday.
That means the last of the city's contested statues will come down this afternoon following the removal of the Confederate statues Saturday morning.
The city closed all streets in the immediate vicinity of the Ridge-McIntire-West Main Street intersection for the next several hours for the removal of the statue, according to a traffic advisory.
The council voted to approve a resolution that said the statue shall be removed from its current location on West Main Street and transported to a storage location owned, or co-owned by the city, and authorized the city manager to carry out this relocation.
The meeting was announced 20 minutes prior in an email sent to members of the press holding credentials to cover the removal of the Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson statues in the morning.
City Manager Chip Boyles said the meeting was called because the removal of the Confederate statues went so smoothly and quickly that the crew would be able to remove the Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue Saturday as well with no additional funding required. Earlier in the week, city councilors appropriated $1 million for the removal of all three statues.
The City Council discussed the potential for the statue to be relocated to the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center in Albemarle County.
Alexandria Searls, director of the center, said the center had worked with Shoshone people who were interested in creating recontextualized art to accompany the statues.
“We need to ensure that the recontextualization is driven by and fully includes indigenous residents in the indigenous community,” Councilor Michael Payne said. “That's really the only question mark to me.”
Councilors did not make a final decision about whether to give the statue to the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center.
Rose Ann Abrahamson, a descendant of Sacagawea and a Shoshone-Bannock woman, weighed in on the decision during the meeting.
“I feel that it should just be melted down,” Abrahamson said. “That's my opinion. I feel that it's entirely offensive and it should be obliterated. But if it can be utilized to give a message to give a greater message to educate the public, that would be an opportunity. So I'm very pleased with what is taking place, and it's been a long road.”
Abrahamson said she hopes the contextualization will focus on Native American women, specifically those who have gone missing.
The City Council voted in November 2019 to remove the statue of Lewis, Clark and Sacagawea on West Main Street. Lewis was born in Albemarle County. In 1804, President Thomas Jefferson tasked Lewis and Clark with exploring land west of the Mississippi River that was part of the Louisiana Purchase.
In 2019, councilors discussed the statue with Native Americans, including descendants of Sacagawea, who traveled to Charlottesville from Idaho. The statue has been criticized for its portrayal of Sacagawea in a crouched position below Lewis and Clark.
Abrahamon said during a work session in 2019 that she has seen nearly every depiction of her ancestor in the country.
“This statue in Charlottesville was the worst we have ever seen,” she said.
Abrahamson said the statue shows Sacagawea “cowering and recoiling.” She said it should be in a location where it can become an “object of discussion of America’s intolerant past.”
Some historians have interpreted Sacagawea’s kneeling position as her directing the explorers and tracking.
During Wednesday’s special meeting to appropriate the funding, Mayor Nikuyah Walker responded to public criticism of the removal of the statue of Lewis, Clark and Sacagawea.
“[We tried] to be really thoughtful about making that decision by bringing in Sacagawea’s descendants here,” Walker said. “… And so this is I think how we should make decisions. We tried to remove what we thought, and ask them what they thought, and that’s how this decision was made.”