Charlottesville to protect unmarked graves, seek information on burials

Using radar, Rivanna Archeological Services identified 43 possible unmarked graves near the family cemetery. According to previous city studies, it was a common practice to bury slaves outside of the boundaries of a family cemetery.

Determining the exact number and location of the graves would require physically disturbing the grounds. City staff recommended protecting the area and said further investigation wasn’t necessary or proper at the moment.

Jeff Werner, the city’s preservation planner, said removing a layer of topsoil would make it clear where all the graves are located. Because the burials likely were done without coffins and could have been shallow, some of the anomalies detected may not be graves and some graves may not be showing up.

City staff plans to formally record the location of the area to make sure the graves are not disturbed by any future projects, the area is memorialized and the city does all it can to identify those buried in the location.

“We have a responsibility here and I think we all want to do it right,” Werner said. “This is their land in the sense that cemeteries, we may own them as the city and be responsible for cutting the grass, but those graves belong to the families.”