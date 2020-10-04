Charlottesville to kick off more than $10M in bridge projects

The second project is just down the road at the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, with an estimated price tag of $1.6 million.

The third, and most expensive, is the bridge over U.S. 29 Business, estimated at $3.4 million.

The fourth project in the VDOT-funded bundle is on Melbourne Road over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, which is near Charlottesville High School. The work is estimated to cost $2.5 million.

On Melbourne Road, the single lane closure required for phased construction of deck replacement will only occur in the summer while CHS is not in session. Because of the unknown effect the coronavirus pandemic could have on the academic calendar, the construction timeframe could change.

The size of the bridges will not change. However, workers will be able to expand sidewalks on Melbourne Road as part of the work.

The bridges were built between 1954 and 1974 and typically have a lifespan of 50 to 70 years, depending on environmental factors.