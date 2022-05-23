Charlottesville to hire recruiter to find new police chief

The city of Charlottesville has issued a request for proposals for an executive recruiter to assist the city in its search for a new police chief.

The request for proposals was posted Friday night and will remain open through June 15.

According to the RFP, the city is seeking a consultant to assist the City Manager through the process of hiring a new Chief of Police who embodies the principles of 21st century policing and has an anti-racist focus.

The consultant will act as the primary contact to the City Manager to guide and advise them through the recruitment and selection process and engage internal and external stakeholders to obtain feedback for desired characteristics and qualifications of a “21st Century Anti-Racist Police Chief,” review and revise the job description, develop recruitment materials, conduct a comprehensive outreach campaign aimed at recruitment and engage in parts of the hiring process including interviews, screenings and contract negotiations.

Charlottesville has been without a permanent police chief since September, when then-City Manager Chip Boyles fired Police Chief RaShall Brackney. Captain Tito Durette is currently serving as acting police chief.

