Charlottesville to develop collective bargaining ordinance for city employees

Boyles said the plan is to present an ordinance to the City Council in September.

During the public comment portion of Monday's meeting, city employees urged the council to vote to allow collective bargaining.

Mary Pettis has worked as a bus driver for the city for 35 years. She said she had to move to Waynesboro because she can no longer afford to live in the city.

“I'm here to ask that you all allow us to have a union because I feel that it'll help us get more things that we need,” Pettis said. “I have three jobs because I don't make enough money just driving the bus, and I'm a single parent, and I'm not the only driver who has had to do these things. So I feel like a union would speak for us and give us a voice to come together and to do better and to be able to be successful.”

Pettis said she loves her job, but would like more financial support, which is why she supports unionizing.

“I love driving, I love my passengers. I just need more from it financially,” she said.

Wright also spoke during public comment, reiterating his support of collective bargaining.