Charlottesville takes down Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue

City Manager Chip Boyles said the meeting was called because the removal of the Confederate statues went so smoothly and quickly that the crew would be able to remove the Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue Saturday as well with no additional funding required. On Wednesday, city councilors appropriated $1 million for the removal of all three statues.

During Saturday's meeting, the City Council also discussed the potential for the statue to be relocated to the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center during its meeting.

Alexandria Searls, director of the center, said the center had worked with Shoshone people who were interested in creating recontextualized art to accompany the statues.

“We need to ensure that the recontextualization is driven by and fully includes indigenous residents in the indigenous community,” Councilor Michael Payne said. “That's really the only question mark to me.”

Rose Ann Abrahamson, a descendant of Sacagawea and a Shoshone-Bannock woman, weighed in on the decision during the meeting.