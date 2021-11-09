Charlottesville spokesman resigns

Charlottesville's Director of Communications Brian Wheeler is resigning, effective Nov. 19.

Wheeler became the city’s director of communications in January 2018, after serving as online news outlet Charlottesville Tomorrow's first executive director for more than 10 years.

When reached by phone Tuesday, he said he resigned last Thursday and plans to move out of the area.

"I might have something to say later, but at this point, I'm going to hold off," he said.

Wheeler is a former chief information officer for SNL Financial, which is now S&P Global Market Intelligence. He served on the Albemarle County School Board from 2004 to 2010.

His resignation is the latest in a number of high-level departures in the last two months, including former City Manager Chip Boyles, who resigned last month, and Police Chief RaShall Brackney, whose contract was terminated in September.

Major James Mooney, who had been set to retire the very day Brackney was terminated, agreed to delay his retirement and service in an interim capacity as Assistant Police Chief, and then he retired Oct. 8. Captain Latroy “Tito” Durrette is serving as Assistant Chief while the city conducts a national search for a police chief.

Last week, it was announced that Marc Woolley will be Charlottesville's next interim city manager, making him the sixth interim or full-time city manager the city has had since 2018.