The Charlottesville Social Services Advisory Board plans to meet virtually on Monday.

The board’s agenda includes reports from members, the vice chair and director, as well as an overview of adult protective services.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 12 p.m. on Zoom.

Registration in advance of the webinar is available online. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent to attendees.

The Social Services Advisory Board monitors the creation and implementation of social welfare programs in the city.