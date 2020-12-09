Charlottesville selects firm to lead city manager search

The $42,500 price tag is a base amount and the city can amend the contract to add other services. If the city requires reference calls for more than one candidate, it will be charged $1,800 per candidate. An organizational and community survey will cost $5,000 and other services would be included at varying hourly rates.

The firm’s website does not list all executive searches it has led. However, it does feature a blog with announcements of hirings. None of the announcements were for Virginia localities. It appears the closest geographic hire occurred with Charlotte, North Carolina, City Manager Marcus Jones in 2016.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Richardson was also selected through a search firm.

In October 2018, the city hired S. Renee Narloch & Associates for $25,000. The Tallahassee, Florida, company had helped to find several city managers in that state, but had not led the search for a top administrator in a Virginia city, until Charlottesville.