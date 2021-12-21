Charlottesville’s Jackson statue heads to LA museum, fate of Lewis-Clark-Sacajawea statue still unclear

Rose Ann Abrahamson, a direct descendant of Sacajawea, presented an amendment to the resolution to give the statue to the LCEC on Monday. Abrahamson endorsed the LCEC proposal and city resolution. The amendment was written by Abrahamson and other descendants of Sacajawea, as well as members of the Monacan nation, in order to ensure indigenous people would have control over the presentation of the statue and preserving its heritage.

“We are more than willing to say we'll never sell the statue for a profit … But as much as we want to work with you and everyone, we can't agree to what's essentially a merger and essentially controlling our exhibits,” Searls said. “We really want you to control the exhibit of the statue. We want you to do everything with that. But this seems very far reaching … We want you to have a say on where it goes. But because of our bindings with the IRS and our incorporation, we'd have to make sure that the language was absolutely right and that could take months.”