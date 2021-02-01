Charlottesville residential reassessments rise, commercial properties drop

Davis said commercial properties suffered in value because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Charlottesville, as across the state, commercial and business property values are based on an income approach, which uses the property’s income to estimate its value.

According to the city assessor’s office, the method considers the ability of the commercial property to generate income. The net income, combined with market sales of nearby properties and similar properties, is used to determine a property’s assessed value.

“We had to recognize that the hospitality industry has really taken a beating during the pandemic, as has the restaurant industry,” Davis said. “If you have a hotel or a restaurant and you are limited to the number of guests and the income you can make, that has an impact on the value of the property. That’s had an impact everywhere.”

In Albemarle County, commercial property assessments decreased by an average of 5.5% with shopping centers, restaurants and hotels seeing the biggest decreases in value, according to the county’s reassessment.

According to the city’s reassessment, more than 82% of Charlottesville homes saw an increase in value while about 13% were unchanged and nearly 5% declined in assessed value.