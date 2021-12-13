Charlottesville religious leaders and community members rally for affordable housing funding

Pastor Liz Emrey of New Beginnings Christian Community shared the stories of members of her congregation who lack hygienic housing but can’t afford to move elsewhere. She said a refugee family in her congregation is living in an apartment that is infested with pests and falling apart, but the family has not been able to get help to afford a safer home.

“The ceiling is now being held up by poles,” Emrey said. “There's mold on the walls and cockroaches everywhere … we desperately need affordable housing for this family.”

Vikki Bravo, a social justice leader with Congregation Beth Israel, said while IMPACT is grateful the city recently passed a revised Future Land Use Map and Comprehensive Plan that prioritizes affordable housing, it doesn’t mean anything if the city doesn’t put money behind it.