Charlottesville registrar's office temporarily loses power

The Charlottesville Registrar’s Office in the City Hall Annex lost power Friday morning, temporarily causing early voters to cast ballots in a different location at City Hall.

Dominion Energy Virginia is repairing electrical circuits servicing downtown. The work led to about 10,000 customers in the area losing electricity.

The power was returned to the annex around 11 a.m.

The registrar’s office is open for early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, as well as from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on two upcoming Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November election.

