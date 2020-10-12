Charlottesville receives eight bids for city manager search

Eight consulting firms submitted proposals to lead Charlottesville’s search for a new city manager.

The city accepted sealed bids through Friday. Because it is a sealed bid process, cost estimates are not publicly available and the city will negotiate with the firms.

Councilor Heather Hill said the council will review the proposals over the week and pick firms to interview electronically, with a contract likely to be awarded toward the end of the month.

The firm will lead the search for a successor to former City Manager Tarron Richardson, who ended a tumultuous tenure on Sept. 30 after mutually agreeing with the City Council to part ways. He received a lump-sum severance payout of $205,000, equivalent to one year’s salary, and will have city health insurance for another year unless he finds another job in that time.