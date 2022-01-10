Charlottesville property owners sue city over Future Land Use Map

A group of Charlottesville residents and property owners is suing the city over approval of a new comprehensive plan and future land use map, calling the planning document a “radical upzoning.”

Four couples and three individuals, all identified as John and Jane Doe, are plaintiffs in the civil lawsuit that lists the city and the City Council, as defendants. The suit was filed last month.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs say their neighborhoods have been designated as medium intensity residential or higher intensity residential in the new plan. The plaintiffs and their counsel claim the city violated statutory requirements for the adoption of the new comprehensive plan and are asking that the plan be ruled void from its inception.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the city failed to comply with requirements in the state code that comprehensive plans be general in nature rather than addressing specific uses for specific properties.