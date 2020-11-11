Charlottesville Planning Commission proposes more flexibility in design of downtown garage

The property has a downtown zoning, which allows buildings to be 45 to 70 feet tall by-right and up to 101 feet with a special-use permit. However, the designation requires a 25-foot setback on the building above the 45-foot mark. The requirement would make it difficult to get much usage out of higher levels.

The parcel is .41 acre with an area of 17,650 square feet, according to real estate records.

Stolzenberg proposed changing the parcel to a downtown extended zoning. It allows many of the same uses, but the height and setback requirements are less onerous. The designation allows up to 101 feet on mixed-use buildings and only requires a 10-foot setback on 70% of the structure above the 50-foot mark. The setback would apply to the portion facing the street.

The commission passed a motion to ask the council to consider other zoning designations to allow flexibility in design. The motion did not specify any particular zoning district.

The parcel is also in an architectural control district and subject to approval from the Board of Architectural Review. However, Acting City Attorney Lisa Robertson said the city could exempt itself from the requirements of the district and rezoning because it is the entity making the zoning rules. She said such an action would cut down on the time needed for approval.