Charlottesville planners offer feedback on land use map proposal

Commissioner Rory Stolzenberg suggested zoning the area in a way to allow for more density due to its popularity with University of Virginia students.

“We should really focus on just jamming as much as we can into this area to keep those students contained and stop them from spilling out into the rest of the city,” he said. “Along JPA I think it would be appropriate to go potentially even higher.”

Another note presented to the consultants was focused on the pictures used in the presentation, the majority of which showed constructions not from Charlottesville. Before presenting information to the general public during the next step of the drafting process, Commissioner Liz Russell suggested finding local examples.

“Those buildings connotate new developments plopped down in a cityscape and what we have is an existing historic fabric,” she said. “We have good urban design and we actually want to make sure we retain it and treat it appropriately.”

Many of the corridors and nodes came with suggested height limits, which Commissioner Lyle Solla-Yates questioned on several occasions. When talking about neighborhood mixed use corridors, Solla-Yates asked why the consultants limited the height of buildings to four stories, citing a five story limit that was considered in 2018.