Charlottesville pauses city manager search

At least one high-ranking official has criticized the search firm’s early moves, according to emails provided by the city to activist Tanesha Hudson. Those emails were obtained through a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

In a Dec. 4 email, Police Chief RaShall Brackney said her interview with one of the consultants was an “unsettling and unprofessional interaction” and she pledged moving forward to “not interact with this consultant.”

Brackney claims the consultant said the events around the 2017 Unite the Right rally have no bearing on the city. In her email, Brackney said she told the consultant any candidate must understand the role of 2017 in current events. She said the consultant “failed to comprehend and lacked a complete understanding of the lingering effects and trauma present in our organization and the community.”

Brackney wrote that the consultant focused on the money the city was paying, finding candidates in other localities who have since been fired or resigned and the need to “pay the next City Manager a great deal of money and a large severance package.”