Charlottesville Parks & Rec hosting job fair

CDP 0608 Sundowns338.JPG (copy)

A group of girls sit at the pool in Charlottesville's Washington Park at a Parks and Recreation event in 2015. Photo/The Daily Progress/Andrew Shurtleff

Surf or turf, Charlottesville’s Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for help in the water and on the land.

The department is hosting a free job fair Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center. The job fair is an opportunity for job seekers to meet with staff, learn about various positions and apply on-site.

Open positions include counselors and directors, lifeguards, aquatic fitness and program instructors, athletic officials, landscapers, custodial maintenance, aquatic maintenance, adaptive camp staff and customer service attendants.

The job fair will feature staff representatives from all areas of the Parks and Recreation department. Staff is recruiting for a variety of seasonal and year-round positions and the fair gives seekers the chance to discuss positions with staff and learn more about working for the department.

A staff member from the city’s human resources department will also be available to assist with submitting job applications on-site.

Carver Recreation Center is located in the Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th Street NW, which is accessible via Main Street and Preston Avenue. For more information, contact Carver Recreation Center at (434) 970-3053 or visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.

