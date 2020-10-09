Charlottesville panel begins deliberations on honorary street policy

The committee appeared willing to send requests for University of Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett and Charlottesville’s sister city of Poggio a Caiano, Italy, back to the council. Committee members felt the requests didn’t fall under the panel’s purview, but took no vote on returning them to the council.

Committee member Sally Duncan said it makes sense for the honorary street naming policy to be reviewed before requests are considered.

Committee member Dede Smith said the policy doesn’t need much work, pointing to small shortcomings such as the lack of a filing deadline and lack of standardization of the length of the designation.

“All those questions, they’re not that hard, but they should at least be answered,” she said.

Duncan reviewed policies in some other cities that had limitations on submissions, distance and more parameters for the honoree.

Although it didn’t conduct a full assessment, the committee briefly discussed some of the proposals.

Committee member Phil Varner said one proposal should be selected between two that have been proposed for the Fourth Street area.