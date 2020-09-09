Charlottesville issues $27M in bonds; amends land sale policy

In other business Tuesday, the council amended its policy on selling city-owned land.

The policy change was prompted by a proposal to purchase a 0.13-acre portion of Northeast Park.

The revised policy bars city staff from considering or preparing offers to purchase park land without the consent of at least three councilors.

Offers for other properties will not require prior council consent for staff to work on the proposals.

Councilor Heather Hill said the change was the right move. She acknowledged that the property owners didn’t want to buy the land initially, but felt it was their only option because of flooding it was causing to their property.

“We do have to consider what are ways we can address these things because we do have many residents who are abutting our parks.” she said.

Electronic meetings

The council also voted to extend its virtual meeting ordinance by six months.