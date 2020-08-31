Charlottesville hires Texas official as public works director

Charlottesville has hired a Texas official as its public works director.

David Brown started in the position Monday, according to a city spokesman.

Brown was chosen from 36 applicants. The city conducted virtual interviews in July.

Brown comes to Charlottesville after three years as the public works director in McKinney, Texas. The city of about 190,000 is a Dallas suburb.

Brown, a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, is registered as a professional engineer in Virginia, Ohio, Texas and North Carolina. He was resident engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation in the Northern Neck residency of the Fredericksburg District, which covers King George, Westmoreland, Richmond, Northumberland and Lancaster counties.

He also worked for Maryland's transportation department, and has served in municipal positions in Portsmouth; Greenville, North Carolina; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Carrollton, Ohio.

Brown served six years as a reserve sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

His salary is $150,000.