Charlottesville hires new Parks and Recreation and Public Works directors
Charlottesville hires new Parks and Recreation and Public Works directors

The city of Charlottesville has hired Arthur Dana Kasler as Director of Parks and Recreation and Stacey Smalls as Director of Public Works, according to a city press release Thursday. Both directors will start their work with the city Dec. 20.

Kasler was most recently the Director of Parks and Recreation in Louisville, Kentucky. 

"[Kasler] expressed a real desire to work with the team that makes up the Parks & Recreation Department," Deputy City Manager Sam Sanders said in a press release. "He is bringing experience with larger parks systems to Charlottesville and is ready to tackle the many challenges and opportunities that exist here.”

Smalls worked as the Director of the Wastewater Collection Division at the Department of Public Works & Environmental Services in Fairfax County. 

“[Smalls] has impressive credentials that will support him well in leading the team and ensuring that daily services remain consistent and efficient,” Sanders said. “[Smalls] is a disciplined leader who I foresee investing his time and talents in strengthening our service delivery, while developing the team around him.”

City spokesman Joe Rice said he does not have information about their salaries at this time and more information will be released prior to their start date. 

The city also announced the promotion of Riaan Anthony as the Deputy Director of the Parks Division in Parks and Recreation. Anthony started in this capacity in mid-November.

 

- From staff reports

