Charlottesville hires new fire chief

Smith is credentialed by the Center for Public Safety Excellence as a chief fire officer and chief EMS officer. He is a certified public manager and previously completed the Executive Fire and Emergency Services Officer program at the University of Florida.

Smith is a part-time faculty member at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, which has campuses in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Langley, and Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama. He also taught EMS at Valencia College in Orlando, Florida, for more than 15 years.

"He has expressed a commitment to transformational leadership,” Mayor Nikuyah Walker said in a press release. “I appreciate Dr. Smith’s thoughtful inquiry during the interview process and his ability to articulate the core values that define his leadership style. I look forward to serving the Charlottesville community with him."

The department, which operates out of three stations and has 95 personnel, recently received a federal grant to address critical staffing needs, but is facing ongoing stress as emergency calls continue to rise.