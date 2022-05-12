Charlottesville hires HR Director, fills other positions

After over a year, Charlottesville has finally hired a Director of Human Resources.

Mary Ann Hardie will serve in the position starting May 16. She brings over 17 years of HR experience to the city, most recently serving as the Human Resources Director for Lacey, WA. She worked for nearly 15 years in Edmonds, WA, serving for three years as their Human Resources Director.

Hardie received a BS in Business Administration from City University with an HR emphasis, and a Master's in Human Resources Management (MSHRM) from Troy University.

The city has been without a Director of Human Resources since March 2021.

The city has also named Misty Graves as the Director of Human Services. Graves has served for 16 years in Charlottesville's Department of Human Services including positions in direct service, program supervision, deputy director, and most recently as the interim director.

Graves graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor's in Communications Studies with a Public Relations concentration.

The city has been without a permanent Director of Human Services since August 2021.

David Dillehunt has been named Deputy Director of Communications and Public Engagement. Dillehunt had been serving in this position in the interim since January. Dillehunt joined the Charlottesville Office of Communications as a consultant in November 2005, served as a Communications Specialist from 2008 to 2019 and was most recently the Multimedia Services Manager. He oversees the City's Public, Education, and Government stations and the Charlottesville Community Media Center, and serves as a media liaison.

Dillehunt holds a BA in Communication from Southern New Hampshire University and graduated from CATEC in 2003 with certification in Multimedia Production.

The city has been without a permanent Deputy Director of Communications and Public Engagement since January 2022.