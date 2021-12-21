Charlottesville hires firm to perform interim city manager duties, Walker and Hill bid farewell

Hill commended the work of the council and thanked city staff for their work and dedication, but also said she wishes the council could’ve gotten more done.

“This small city has carried a lot on its shoulders and I believe these challenges have impacted the work that Council and staff have been able to accomplish. I acknowledge there's been missteps, and I've been a part of some of those and take ownership of that. They all will weigh heavily on me. And there's much more I was hoping that we could have made strides on before the end of this council term and that I would have had the opportunity to be a part of,” Hill said.

Hill, who announced early this year that she would not be seeking re-election, said she has mixed emotions about leaving.

“Reflecting back, there's so much about this work that has energized me," she said, adding that there is still much work to be done. "I would love to be part of it in this capacity, but at the same time, this has taken its toll in a way that I could never have predicted,” Hill said.

Walker read a passage written by author and activist bell hooks, who died last week.