Charlottesville has draft plan to reopen some pools, recreation facilities

Charlottesville’s Parks and Recreation Department has a tentative plan for reopening facilities and activities for the summer.
According to a draft plan sent to the City Council on Monday, the Carver, Tonsler and Key recreation centers, as well as the Crow Recreation Center and indoor pool, are scheduled to open May 1 for indoor fitness and wellness activities and recreational programs, and Washington Park Pool is scheduled to open May 29 for the summer season.
City Manager Chip Boyles highlighted that this is a tentative schedule and the city is watching COVID-19 case numbers.
“This is something our parks and rec are working very closely on. All of our employees, both part time and full time, have already been vaccinated, as well as putting in more types of safety and control measures,” Boyles said at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Councilors have said previously that they’ve received emails about opening the pools from members of the Jefferson Swim League.
Boyles said the baseball fields have received two weekends of league play and reported 100% compliance with COVID safety measures from participants, players and spectators.
Other facilities will be opened on a staggered schedule to accommodate safety protocols and delayed hiring of staff, which is scheduled to begin soon.
According to the draft, the City Market would transition from the drive-thru model to in-person “with a controlled perimeter and capacity” on a to-be-determined date in May.
The two biggest requests Boyles said he has seen are for the reopening of the baseball fields, which are now open, and the swimming pools, which will begin to open in late May. Summer camps are being scheduled to occur at school facilities beginning in June.
Boyles said the Onesty Family Aquatic Center and the water spraygrounds in the parks cannot be reopened until state regulations change.
“By staggering the opening of these, it allows us to experience and see what works and what doesn’t work, but the biggest concern we have and another reason for staggering facility openings are the staffing levels,” said Boyles. “We’re a little concerned that we won’t be able to be fully staffed for the spring and summer, in which case, facilities would not be able to be opened without the proper staffing.”
Boyles said they are having to add new staff positions and implement new COVID safety measures.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker commented that parks and recreation employees were laid off in the fall, which has contributed to the staffing issues.
“We have to keep in mind that for these programs to be up and running, we have to hire new staff or rehire the old staff … I hope that we keep in mind that those are individuals who probably will come back because they are the lowest wage earners in the city, so I’m sure they need it,” she said.
Walker noted that she had received emails from laid-off employees who had not been doing well since they lost that source of income, and that it should be a priority for employees to receive health benefits.
“I think that we need to make sure that we take care of our employees,” she said.
Walker added that temporary employees should have the same access to the COVID-19 vaccine as full- and part-time employees, who already have been vaccinated.
Last week, the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board sent a letter to councilors encouraging them to open the city’s pools and recreation facilities.
“The advisory board believes it is critical not only for reasons of equity, but also for our community members’ mental and physical health, to get our pools open on time and our other recreational facilities open as quickly as can be done while following proper safety protocols,” said Ned Michie, chairman of the advisory board, in the letter, which was posted to the website Cvillepedia by local journalist Sean Tubbs.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, a few community members asked the city to open the pools.
Karin Reed said she was happy to hear the city was looking to open the pools, and that the “sound of lifeguard whistles and the shrieks of delight signal the start of summer” to her, as she lives across the street from the Onesty pool.
“Should the city pools close again this summer, those with ample resources will find their way to one of the many private facilities that are available and open and those without the resources will face yet another insufferable summer without respite,” she said.
Reed said the City Swordfish Swim Team allows kids to grow and give back, and has helped to shape her own children.
“If the private pools are offering summer swimming, our city owes its children the same opportunity, and I’m honestly at this point begging you to allow our Swordfish to swim in the summer,” she said.
Beth Carta, who said she has been swimming laps at city pools for more than 30 years, asked why Charlottesville’s indoor pools were still closed, as Gov. Northam has OK’d them to be open.
According to state guidelines, outdoor and indoor swimming pools may be open, with occupancy limited to 75% and all swimmers maintaining at least 10 feet of physical distance from others who are not family members.
“This is already March 15. You are denying this entire community access to affordable health options, not to mention the ability to maintain a healthy life balance,” Carta said. “Please get the indoor pools up and running.”
Alternatively, Tanesha Hudson voiced concerns about reopening pools. She said she was worried that reopening pools and other facilities would put marginalized community members at further risk of contracting COVID-19 and she urged the council to consider this.
“That sounds like a lot of privilege, asking for these pools to be opened. I’d take into consideration the people who have to work in these facilities … who still can get COVID,” she said. “Where was this same energy when people wanted the outside parks opened for Black kids in Black neighborhoods to play basketball? That’s the first thing on my mind after listening to everybody speak on why the pools need to be opened.”
Walker emphasized that the health and safety of the community is the top priority when considering reopening facilities.
“It is important for us to all remember that … the experts are still learning about the virus to inform us of the virus. Even once we open, during that time they’ll still be trying to learn how long immunity lasts from these vaccines,” said Walker. “There may be a time where it’s decided that we may not be able to open. I know that we probably won’t be able to have the capacity that we normally have.”
Emergency relief
During a council work session earlier Monday, Kaki Dimock, the city’s director of human services, gave an update on who received funding from a program to provide emergency relief for community members ineligible for federal CARES stimulus checks.
The city, in collaboration with Albemarle County, received a $250,000 grant in July from the Open Society Foundations through its Emma Lazurus campaign, a collaboration between the funder and partners across the country to provide direct relief to undocumented immigrants and vulnerable workers in response to the pandemic. The Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, is a private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance and human rights.
Dimock said this grant specifically focused on people who were did not meet the requirements to receive federal COVID-19 stimulus checks due to their worker status, including immigrants, migrant workers and undocumented workers.
“Local governments, while we are good people and have good intentions, we don’t generally have good working relationships with folks who don’t meet the federal requirements for assistance … These are folks who tend to believe that local government is in conversation with [the] federal government and therefore also potentially with ICE,” said Dimock. “It was important that we used the existing organizations who had those existing trusting relationships … to distribute the funds.”
An additional $50,000 from the city’s Human Services fund balance was utilized, and the money was distributed by community agencies, such as International Neighbors and the International Rescue Committee, in the form of $500 gift cards. According to Dimock, eligible recipients were determined based on additional criteria such as severe economic need, presence of children under age 18 in the household and medical vulnerability.
Dimock said her department did not retain any identifying data in regards to the recipients and that the community agencies handled that information, but they did collect “descriptors.”
Of the recipients, about 72% self-identified as immigrant workers, 37% as domestic workers, 16% as migrant workers and 4% as undocumented. Dimock noted that the last number is likely to be underreported.