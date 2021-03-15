Charlottesville has draft plan to reopen some pools, recreation facilities

According to the draft, the City Market would transition from the drive-thru model to in-person “with a controlled perimeter and capacity” on a to-be-determined date in May.

The two biggest requests Boyles said he has seen are for the reopening of the baseball fields, which are now open, and the swimming pools, which will begin to open in late May. Summer camps are being scheduled to occur at school facilities beginning in June.

Boyles said the Onesty Family Aquatic Center and the water spraygrounds in the parks cannot be reopened until state regulations change.

“By staggering the opening of these, it allows us to experience and see what works and what doesn’t work, but the biggest concern we have and another reason for staggering facility openings are the staffing levels,” said Boyles. “We’re a little concerned that we won’t be able to be fully staffed for the spring and summer, in which case, facilities would not be able to be opened without the proper staffing.”

Boyles said they are having to add new staff positions and implement new COVID safety measures.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker commented that parks and recreation employees were laid off in the fall, which has contributed to the staffing issues.