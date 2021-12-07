Charlottesville gives Lee statue to Jefferson School, which plans to melt it

Several community members spoke in support of the Jefferson School proposal at the meeting. Charlottesville Human Rights Commission chair Mary Bauer shared the commission’s position on the proposal.

“This proposal best speaks to the values of equity and racial justice that the Human Rights Commission was created to advance and we urge you to select it,” Bauer said.

Lisa Draine, the mother of a survivor of the car attack at the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017, spoke in support of the Jefferson School proposal. She said her daughter, a University of Virginia student at the time, was severely injured in the deadly car attack that killed Heather Heyer.

“For four years, I've driven by the Lee statue reliving that awful weekend that my family and our community endured … Last summer when the Lee and Jackson monuments finally came down, I breathed a sigh of relief but I knew we weren't done,” Draine said.