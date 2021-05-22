Charlottesville Future Land Use Map draft still problematic to activists, some residents

Lyle Solla-Yates, a member of the city Planning Commission, said that while the Future Land Use Map should work hand-in-hand with rezoning, it doesn’t always.

“The Future Land Use Map and the Comprehensive Plan generally is a vision document, a guidance document. It's saying, what do we want, and more or less how do we get there. It is not perfect,” he said.

While some people misunderstand the Future Land Use Map as rezoning, in actuality, it is a guide that informs the Planning Commission of what kind of zoning changes are possible.

“The zoning is where we move from vision to dull, specific code. That's where we get legal, which is important. But if we get the Land Use Map right, we're in a better position to get the zoning right,” Solla-Yates said.

Solla-Yates said the process of moving from the Future Land Use Map to the rezoning process is long and complicated.

Once a final draft of the map is completed by Cville Plans Together, it will go before the Planning Commission. The commission can choose to make recommendations or request another revision. If no revision is needed, then the map goes to the City Council for its consideration.