Charlottesville firefighters plan to unionize under new state collective bargaining code

“We do have a good working relationship with the fire chief and all the administrative side of the fire department, and with the city councilors and the city manager's office. But that's all just based on just trust and established relationships,” Wright said.

“If we request to sit down and talk to them, they're not bound to come in here for any reason whatsoever. So, we have been fortunate that they're willing to sit down and work with us on a number of labor issues, but this would actually solidify that to say that, [in the future], whoever the people are who are occupying those seats would still be playing by the same rules. Everybody would work together.”

Unionizing and entering into contracts would create a level of accountability for both firefighters and the city staff, Wright said.

“An actual adoption of collective bargaining does hold everybody accountable on both sides. The data exists out there and you typically see an improvement in public safety when there's contracts in place,” he said.

Wright said the Firefighters Association’s main goal with collective bargaining is to hire more firefighters.