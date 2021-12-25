Charlottesville faces major challenges following mass departure of city leaders

“There’s work to be done to shift things to be more functional, particularly at the highest levels, with the city manager. That whole relationship just needs to be stabilized, and frankly, made more professional in terms of how we do it, less drama around the edges,” he said.

Wade also expressed a desire for order, and said that starts with collaboration among councilors.

“I think that if the public applicants [to city positions] see that we have a strong, collaborative City Council that will work together, will communicate together, it will go a long way,” Wade said.

Pinkston said he believes the city is in a position to move on to another chapter.

“I think it’s important that we not let narratives sort of take root and produce bitter fruit, so to speak. Yeah, there’s been dysfunction. There is some dysfunction … but we still have some solid people in the crucial positions. And I think the institution of City Hall itself is rocking along,” Pinkston said.

In a departing address at the last City Council meeting of the year, Walker shared her hope that the new guard would continue taking strides toward equity.

“Charlottesville is a local model of the work that’s going to have to be done [in the country]. Anyone that thinks that we’re going to be able to hold hands in a circle around a campfire and kumbaya, they are not being realistic about what it’s going to take to actually ensure an equitable society exists,” Walker said. “I hope that you all are about the business of continuing that work. I hope that when there are challenges that you confront them and that you don’t just place blame on what has occurred the past four years … it is all of our duties … you have to right the wrongs.”

