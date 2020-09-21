Charlottesville extends COVID ordinance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville has extended its ordinance aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

At its meeting Monday, the City Council extended the ordinance for the duration of its declaration of a local emergency.

The ordinance makes masks mandatory in public, limits restaurants to 50% occupancy indoors and restricts certain public and private in-person gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.

The ordinance includes a face covering mandate in public places, except for children ages 10 and under, those for whom wearing a face covering “poses certain risks” and employees of a public place for which regulations established by a state entity apply.

Face coverings are not required to be worn during outdoor activities so long as people maintain six feet of distance between each other, or while eating food or drinking.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.