Charlottesville ends payments to more than 200 temporary employees

“They’re not college students or children of our elected officials. … They are people who are in charge of households,” she said. “I as an employee did not get some of the notifications that other employees received and once I received them, we were at a date where their pay would be stopping shortly so they didn’t get adequate notification for the people who are earning the least amount of money in the organization.”

Walker was frustrated with how the process played out and that the council was not involved in discussions around the decision.

Councilor Heather Hill said the city needs to have a clear process for how these decisions will be made going forward, with effective communication among leadership. Walker said the city needed to address what has already happened first.

“Even before we get to moving forward, you have to address how you are going to remedy what has already taken place,” she said.

Walker characterized the decision as pitting low-income people against each other and as the “exact workings and foundations of a capitalist system.”

“You have now pushed, according to the report, hundreds of people out into the street and you all just said thank you for the report and that should be unacceptable to all of us,” she said.