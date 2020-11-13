Charlottesville committee backs changes to honorary street naming policy

The committee recommended that the designations have the option of being permanent or temporary. On temporary namings, the committee said a sunset period should be standardized and all the names should be reviewed annually.

Other recommendations included encouragement of a wide range of honorees, direct questions about the namesake, more public information on the names and process and flexibility in the physical length of the designation.

Committee members said the current application isn’t clear and can lead to incomplete submittals.

“I don’t look to the person who is applying to complete that correctly,” said committee member Phil Varner.

The committee supported the process occurring once a year, but didn’t decide on any specific time frames.

“If council had to have this on the agenda every month, that would be problematic,” Varner said.

The recommendations came with the concern from some committee members about whether the process was appropriate in the first place.

“It’s evolved to the point where I don’t know what the purpose is and who is benefitting from it,” said committee member Dede Smith. “You don’t have any information about who these people are.”