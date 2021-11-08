Charlottesville climate assessment will identify areas of vulnerability

Kruse said she is glad that the city is working on an assessment of these issues, but she also wants to see more urgency from the city in developing the climate action plan, which she says should already have been in place.

“Without a plan, without giving direction to other departments within the city who may not have climate top of mind when they're making their decisions … we're making decisions right now that will impact our ability to reach our climate goals. And I'm concerned that we don't have this plan in place already and that some of these decisions we're making might hinder our ability to get where we need to go,” she said.

Inequity and the climate

The city’s Climate Action Planning department worked on collecting heat map data this summer. Charlottesville is participating in the 2021 NIHHIS-CAPA Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign, a nationwide citizen-science based effort to collect local data on temperatures and humidity levels across the city. How urban environments and neighborhoods are built affects the amount of heat absorbed and retained, which can increase or reduce the impact of extreme heat events. Increases in extreme heat are one of the top projected impacts Charlottesville will experience from climate change.