Charlottesville City Manager Richardson resigns after 16-month tenure, Blair appointed interim

Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has resigned, ending a tenure that began in May, 2019 and often saw him at odds with city staff and City Council.

The City Council accepted his resignation effective Sept. 30 during a special meeting Friday.

City Attorney John Blair has been appointed interim city manager and Deputy City Attorney Lisa Robertson will be acting city attorney.

“I’d like to thank the council for the honor to serve as a temporary bridge until we get a new city manager hired for Charlottesville,” Blair said. “The one thing I would like to say personally is that I deeply believe that this city and its residents, its council and its workforce can work together and we can make this city a more just, fair, equitable and prosperous place.”

Blair will take over as acting city manager on Oct. 1, but Mayor Nikuyah Walker said he will immediately start working with Richardson on the transition. Blair and Robertson signed agreements that provide a 10% pay raise for the duration of their interim duties.

Richardson said he was resigning for personal reasons and cited ongoing stress from the pandemic and protests around the death of George Floyd, although all recent protests in the city have been peaceful.