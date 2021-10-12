Charlottesville City Manager Boyles resigns

Boyles hired a number of senior-level city officials during his tenure, including the city’s first assistant city manager for racial equity, diversity and inclusion. In early September, he fired Brackney — a decision that partially led Walker to stop seeking re-election to another term on council.

Last week, Walker grilled Boyles during a council meeting about his decision. The other councilors publicly backed Boyles.

“I continue to support my decision taken on this matter, but the public vitriol associated with this decision of a few vocal community members and the broken relationship with Mayor Walker have severely limited my ability to be productive toward the goals of City Council,” Boyles wrote. “The public disparagement shown by several community members and Mayor Walker has begun to negatively effect [sic] my personal health & well-being. Continuation of the personal and professional attacks that are occurring are not good for the City, for other City staff, for me or for my family. Therefore, it is best that I resign effective the end of this month. I appreciate the continued support provided by the rest of City Council and hope for the best of success for Charlottesville in the future,” he continued.

In a note to city staff, Boyles said he knew his tenure would likely be short-term, but he had hoped to serve longer in the role.