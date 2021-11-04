Charlottesville city councilors condemn Lincoln Project stunt in official statement

In response to this assertion, the councilors suggested the PAC could have taken more productive action if they cared about the events of 2017.

“Real – useful – repudiation of Donald Trump would involve supporting the victims of the attackers whom you mimic, through support for groups such as the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation that have helped those still dealing with unpaid expenses caused by the terrorist attack of August 11 and 12. Real – useful – opposition would also mean using your resources and platform to support the work being done in the Charlottesville community to create authentic change and confront our local history,” the statement says.

The statement concludes by telling the Lincoln Project they are not welcome back.

“Please do not bring your cosplaying operatives back to Charlottesville. We do not wish to be the backdrop for your next exercise in political theater,” it says.

On Monday, Walker said she didn’t have any comments about the Lincoln Project stunt but said the city needs to address trauma that affected the community long before the Unite the Right rally in 2017.