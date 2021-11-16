Charlottesville City Council unanimously approves revised Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map

Ciolfi spoke in support of the map.

“At Legal Aid Justice Center, we have triaged symptoms of the affordable housing crisis for decades … We have witnessed countless households move very far out of the city because they can't afford housing here. We regularly work with families who have doubled and tripled up, sometimes living in their cars in the city in order to be close to jobs and schools and family. We could assign every lawyer to do nothing but eviction defense all day long, and it still would not be enough and that was true before the pandemic,” Ciolfi said.

Liz Emrey, a pastor at New Beginnings Christian Community, said the FLUM could change the lives of people in her congregation.

“This is more than just a theoretical problem. We have members who are living in terrible conditions. We have one member who's living with the ceiling falling down, black mold, just horrible living conditions, but it's the only place he can afford,” Emrey said. “We desperately need affordable housing in Charlottesville because this is a desperate time for our folks.”

While councilors unanimously voted to approve the plan and map, there was some debate prior to the vote about the medium intensity designation.