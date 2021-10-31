Charlottesville City Council race fundraising slows in last reports ahead of election

Fundraising for the Charlottesville City Council race slowed earlier this month, according to campaign finance reports.
In the final reports ahead of the Nov. 2 election, Juandiego Wade, a Democrat, raised $140, while fellow Democratic nominee Brian Pinkston raised $25, according to campaign finance reports for Oct 1 to Oct. 21 filed with the Virginia Department of Elections.
There are two seats on the Charlottesville City Council on the ballot this election cycle. Independent challenger Yas Washington raised no money this period and has no cash on hand.
Pinkston, who has loaned himself $6,621.05 this election cycle, spent $1,816.08 this reporting period, including $1,000 to Amplified Digital Agency, an ad agency in St. Louis, for digital marketing. He has a balance of $14,423.60.
Wade reimbursed himself $175.30 this reporting period, and has a balance of $15,165.94.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who withdrew from the election in September, still has a balance of $90.40, according to a report filed for this reporting period.
Among the five candidates seeking three seats on the Charlottesville School Board, Don Morse raised the most money this reporting period. Morse, an Albemarle educator, raised $1,510 from 15 donors and has $3,580.07 on hand. Thirteen of his donors gave $100 or less.
He spent $1,536 this reporting period, including $1,500 on “communications” to Shannon Strategies, LLC.
Emily Dooley, a real estate agent and former teacher, brought in $1,477.84 from eight donors, the second-highest total, and has $7,823.14 on hand. Five of her donors gave $100 or less.
She spent $4,238.90 this reporting period, including $3,546.32 on mailers.
Leah Puryear, a longtime board member seeking reelection to her fifth term, brought in $725 from five donors this reporting period. She has a balance of $1,091.46.
Christa Bennett, chief operating officer of Strive for College, raised $1,143 from 11 donors this reporting period. Eight of her donors gave $100 or less. She spent $1,490.10, mostly on yard signs and printing. She has a balance of $2,613.02.
Board chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres raised $50 and spent $512.69, mostly on mailers. She has $1,832.92 on hand.
Albemarle County
Write-in challenger Randy Zackrisson raised more than School Board chairman Graham Paige this reporting period.
Zackrisson, who is running a write-in campaign to unseat Paige as the Samuel Miller district representative, raised $4,044.96 from 12 donors this reporting period, including $2,500 from Ivy Road Properties, LLC, a property management company. In state filings, Richard Hewitt is listed as the manager of the company. Five of his donors gave $100 or less.
Zackrisson spent $12,946.10, mostly on mailings, yard signs and radio advertising. He has a balance of $3,888.52.
Paige raised $3,985 this reporting period from 18 donors, including $2,500 from the Albemarle County Democratic Committee. Fifteen of his donors gave $100 or less. His report says he spent no money this period, but he has $6,068.96 due in unpaid debts for printing and mailing of campaign material and in loan repayments to himself.
Paige has a balance of $13,212.34, including the $6,068.96 due in unpaid debts and loans.
Katrina Callsen, who is running uncontested for re-election to represent the Rio District, continued to not raise any money, did not spend any money and has $138.62. Kate Acuff, who is seeking another term on the county School Board to represent the Jack Jouett District, didn’t yet file a report for this period. She had a balance of $1,411.06 in September.
None of the three Albemarle County Board of Supervisors races is contested this year and all the candidates are democrats.
Jim Andrews, who is seeking to represent the Samuel Miller District, has $19,281.48 on hand. This reporting period, he raised no money and spent $2,502.61 on printing.
Board chairman Ned Gallaway, who is running for reelection to represent the Rio District, has $14,806.40 on hand. He hasn’t raised any additional money this reporting period, and spent $3 parking in downtown Charlottesville.