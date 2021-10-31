Charlottesville City Council race fundraising slows in last reports ahead of election

Zackrisson spent $12,946.10, mostly on mailings, yard signs and radio advertising. He has a balance of $3,888.52.

Paige raised $3,985 this reporting period from 18 donors, including $2,500 from the Albemarle County Democratic Committee. Fifteen of his donors gave $100 or less. His report says he spent no money this period, but he has $6,068.96 due in unpaid debts for printing and mailing of campaign material and in loan repayments to himself.

Paige has a balance of $13,212.34, including the $6,068.96 due in unpaid debts and loans.

Katrina Callsen, who is running uncontested for re-election to represent the Rio District, continued to not raise any money, did not spend any money and has $138.62. Kate Acuff, who is seeking another term on the county School Board to represent the Jack Jouett District, didn’t yet file a report for this period. She had a balance of $1,411.06 in September.

None of the three Albemarle County Board of Supervisors races is contested this year and all the candidates are democrats.

Jim Andrews, who is seeking to represent the Samuel Miller District, has $19,281.48 on hand. This reporting period, he raised no money and spent $2,502.61 on printing.