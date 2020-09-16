Charlottesville board supports apartment building near historic home

The proposal is a by-right use of the property and is only subject to BAR approval because it is in an architectural design control district. Developers frequently bring ideas to the board to gauge potential success before finalizing applications.

“Fundamentally, this is way more interesting than the parking lot ever was,” said board member Tim Mohr.

Board member Breck Gastinger said he was “very opposed” to the original parking lot proposal because it didn’t work well with Wyndhurst.

“I feel like this very much is something that we could consider,” he said of the new project. “I think very much it’s a kind of scheme that could work well and enhance this neighborhood.”

A few board members were concerned that two parking spaces in the design were very close to the historic home. Other questions focused around smaller design elements.

“It looks to me like you are still trying to fill the site with as many parking spaces as you can,” said board member Carl Schwarz.

Schwarz said the new building seemed a little large, but acknowledged that the renderings were preliminary.