Charlottesville area transit vision plan seeking input, may explore RTA

He said Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and Richmond regions have sought money from different funding sources to significantly expand their transit services.

With the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, which was established in 2020 and covers the Richmond area, localities in the boundary are now subject to a 0.7% sales tax, a wholesale gas tax of 7.6 cents per gallon of gasoline and 7.7 cents per gallon of diesel fuel. Of that money, half of the funding will go back to the localities, about 35% will go to regional transit priorities and 15% will go to the Greater Richmond Transit Company.

Wagg said if a regional transit authority like CVTA was done in the Charlottesville area, it could generate about $29.7 million, based on 2020 sales, and about three fourths of that would come from Charlottesville and Albemarle County.