Charlottesville approves ban on guns at city properties

The prohibition does not apply to public housing units or public parking garages.

Four people spoke against the ordinance during public comment.

“You’re only giving more destructive space to those who don’t even listen to the rules in the first place,” said Bret Lansdell.

Lansdell incorrectly connected a similar ordinance in Alexandria to the killing of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez in early August. Gonzalez was killed in her apartment, according to Inside NoVa, and the ordinance had no bearing over whether or not she could own and carry a gun in her residence.

“If this moves forward, how many people will not be able to defend themselves and die like Karla?” Lansdell said.

Reid Byam said the ordinance would be redundant on top of existing gun laws.

Tamon Smith said the law would empower those who don’t follow the law and not make anyone safer.

“I beg you not to rob me of my right to feel safe in my neighborhood, my town, my parks and anywhere I want to go,” he said.